Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.62

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 58685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on STER. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Sterling Check Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sterling Check
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
Featured Stories
