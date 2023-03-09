Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) PT Lowered to $5.50 at B. Riley

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.71. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 165,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Stereotaxis by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

