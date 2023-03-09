Stephens Boosts Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $24.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.82. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $503,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

