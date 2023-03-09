Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STLJF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Trading Up 4.9 %

STLJF traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $39.31. 568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.