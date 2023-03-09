Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Francis O’Halloran Sells 50,000 Shares

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) insider Francis O’Halloran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.81 ($3.90), for a total transaction of A$290,300.00 ($194,832.21).

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.17.

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

Featured Articles

