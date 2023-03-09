State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys Shares of 33,210 Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at $2,810,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EMBC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 103,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,416. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

