Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.8% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.47. 1,800,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,766. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

