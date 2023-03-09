Stantec (TSE:STN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.59

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$66.59 and traded as high as C$80.49. Stantec shares last traded at C$79.34, with a volume of 291,752 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.56.

Stantec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Stantec Increases Dividend

About Stantec

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

