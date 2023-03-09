Stan Smith Buys 2,509 Shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) Director Stan Smith bought 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $11,114.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 520,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,109.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Stan Smith bought 3,076 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,919.20.

On Monday, March 6th, Stan Smith bought 4,594 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,167.66.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Stan Smith bought 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $887.04.

On Monday, February 27th, Stan Smith acquired 219 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $978.93.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Stan Smith acquired 228 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023.72.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stan Smith acquired 62 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $263.50.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Stan Smith bought 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $841.50.

On Friday, February 10th, Stan Smith bought 337 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432.25.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Stan Smith bought 9 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38.25.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Stan Smith purchased 604 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041.52.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA opened at $4.10 on Thursday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on MAIA Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.37% of MAIA Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About MAIA Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

