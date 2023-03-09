Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.25. Stagwell shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 218,756 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Stagwell Trading Down 20.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stagwell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

