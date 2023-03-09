STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Up 4%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.09 and last traded at $60.74. Approximately 128,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 767,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $403,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

