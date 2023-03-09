Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CFO Calvin Rice Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) CFO Calvin Rice purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $10,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,483.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Spok Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPOK traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.64. 39,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Spok Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is 114.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

