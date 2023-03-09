Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CFO Calvin Rice Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOKGet Rating) CFO Calvin Rice purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $10,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,483.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Spok Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPOK traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.64. 39,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Spok Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is 114.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.