Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.70 million-$23.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.68 million.

Spire Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPIR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 980,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,667. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,226,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,251,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,227 shares of company stock valued at $281,752 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Further Reading

