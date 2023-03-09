Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.36–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.00 million-$109.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.80 million. Spire Global also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.
Spire Global Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 980,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,667. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $130.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Spire Global to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spire Global by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Spire Global by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
