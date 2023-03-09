Spectris (LON:SXS) Given Hold Rating at Numis Securities

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($41.73) to GBX 3,870 ($46.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($43.89) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,668.33 ($44.11).

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Performance

Spectris stock traded down GBX 46 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,598 ($43.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,735. The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,394.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,247.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,065.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,446 ($29.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,652 ($43.92).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.