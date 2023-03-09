SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,651 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 53,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,111. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67.

