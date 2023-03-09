SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 286.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 125,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,030 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 704.7% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 146,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.79. 949,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.