SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lowered by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,634,000 after purchasing an additional 132,481 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.97. 2,558,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $187.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

