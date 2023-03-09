SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,692 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $33,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $170.18. 1,525,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,376. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $187.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.85.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

