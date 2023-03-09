Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sovos Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of Sovos Brands stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.83.

In other news, CMO Priscilla Tuan sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $70,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 253,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,288.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $112,112.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 287,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,215.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Priscilla Tuan sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $70,243.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 253,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,288.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,869 shares of company stock worth $580,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

