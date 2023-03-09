Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Insider Activity

In other Sovos Brands news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $57,314.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $57,314.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,246.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $187,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 410,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,703.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,869 shares of company stock worth $580,819. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SOVO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

