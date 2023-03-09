South Harz Potash Limited (ASX:SHP) Insider Leonard (Len) Jubber Sells 1,000,000 Shares

South Harz Potash Limited (ASX:SHP – Get Rating) insider Leonard (Len) Jubber sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02), for a total value of A$36,000.00 ($24,161.07).

Leonard (Len) Jubber also recently made the following trade(s):

South Harz Potash Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Germany. The company primarily explores for potash deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the South Harz projects that includes three mining licences in Ohmgebirge, Mühlhausen-Nohra, and Ebeleben, as well as two exploration licences in Küllstedt and Gräfentonna.

