Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.
Source Energy Services Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of TSE:SHLE traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$3.36. 35,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.11. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,343.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
