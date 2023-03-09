Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:SHLE traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$3.36. 35,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.11. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,343.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

