Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Morgan Stanley

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.75 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 197.30% from the company’s current price.

Sonendo Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SONX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 95,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,350. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Sonendo

In other news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,168.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $24,330. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonendo

About Sonendo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonendo by 1,773.7% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,226 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Sonendo by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 4,916,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,621 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 529,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 314,097 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

