Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Morgan Stanley

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.75 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 197.30% from the company’s current price.
Sonendo Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SONX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 95,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,350. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.01.
Insider Activity at Sonendo
In other news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,168.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $24,330. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonendo
About Sonendo
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
