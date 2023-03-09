Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $83,319,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $3,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $246.52.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,088 shares of company stock valued at $32,192,040. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

