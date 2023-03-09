SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $530.78 and last traded at $524.00. 829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.00.

SMC Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.65 and a 200 day moving average of $456.84.

About SMC

(Get Rating)

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.