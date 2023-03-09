SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.65. 294,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 859,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMRT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.
SmartRent Stock Up 5.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SmartRent
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.