SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.65. 294,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 859,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMRT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

