SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartRent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.61.
SmartRent Stock Down 7.7 %
NYSE:SMRT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,430. SmartRent has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $501.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.
Institutional Trading of SmartRent
About SmartRent
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
