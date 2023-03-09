SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartRent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.61.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE:SMRT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,430. SmartRent has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $501.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

About SmartRent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.