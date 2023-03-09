Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Timothy Looi Sells 670,392 Shares

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Rating) insider Timothy Looi sold 670,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.20 ($3.49), for a total value of A$3,484,027.22 ($2,338,273.30).
Timothy Looi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 16th, Timothy Looi 26,909 shares of Smartgroup stock.
Smartgroup Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.
Smartgroup Increases Dividend
Smartgroup Company Profile
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.
