SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SL Green Realty traded as low as $31.94 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 1651364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLG. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

