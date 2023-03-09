SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Up 4.1%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.45. 66,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 347,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840,992 shares in the company, valued at $203,121,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840,992 shares in the company, valued at $203,121,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradley Ferguson sold 40,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $315,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,701.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,458,223 shares of company stock worth $18,439,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.