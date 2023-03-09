SKALE Network Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $167.62 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00426727 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,276.61 or 0.28846348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,203,852,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

