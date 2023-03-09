Sirius XM’s (SIRI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 14,966,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,517,348. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 189,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.