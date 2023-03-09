Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Trading Down 7%

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) shares were down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.65 and last traded at $79.85. Approximately 702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC upgraded Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.
