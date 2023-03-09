Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.54. 59,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

