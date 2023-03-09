Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 123 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 28,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,677,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DIA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,748. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.