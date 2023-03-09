Signature Securities Group Corporation Reduces Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.80. 34,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

