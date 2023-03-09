Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 16,327 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SDVY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,754. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.