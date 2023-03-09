Signature Securities Group Corporation Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned 0.10% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 136,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,791. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

