Signature Securities Group Corporation Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.64. 4,649,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,560,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

