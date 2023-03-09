Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 142 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $169.78. 2,426,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,914. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $187.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.85.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.