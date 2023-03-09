Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 4.7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 180,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 740,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGML. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

About Sigma Lithium

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 285,062 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

