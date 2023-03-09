Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 4.7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 180,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 740,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on SGML. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
