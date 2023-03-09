Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Drops By 5.2%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 539,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 128,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after acquiring an additional 224,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,551,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 48,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 839,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86,375 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DSL opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

