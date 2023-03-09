Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($148.94) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.13% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($125.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th.

ETR:SAE opened at €71.02 ($75.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.40. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a fifty-two week high of €105.25 ($111.97). The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

