SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 0.2%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €9.08 ($9.66) and last traded at €9.14 ($9.72). 151,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.16 ($9.74).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.30 ($9.89) price target on SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

