Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) CFO Sells $204,045.60 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CFO Monica Forbes sold 17,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $204,045.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Monica Forbes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of Sesen Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $36,497.40.
Sesen Bio Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sesen Bio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.