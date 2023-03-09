Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) CFO Sells $204,045.60 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CFO Monica Forbes sold 17,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $204,045.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of Sesen Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $36,497.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 108.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

