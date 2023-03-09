Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) CEO Sells $287,613.20 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 24,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $287,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sesen Bio Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sesen Bio

About Sesen Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 328,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

