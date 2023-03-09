Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) CEO Sells $287,613.20 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 24,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $287,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sesen Bio Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sesen Bio
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
Recommended Stories
