ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Cut by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $445.51. The company had a trading volume of 269,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

