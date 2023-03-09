Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 8,852 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.06. 561,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.