Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 658 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in eBay by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

eBay Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. 1,368,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.31%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.